More Obituaries for Philip Cleaver
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Philip Cleaver

Philip Cleaver Notice
CLEAVER Philip George Much loved husband of Helen.
Passed away peacefully on Thursday 9th January 2020, aged 71 years,
in Walsgrave Hospital.
The funeral service will take place on Thursday 6th February at 3pm in the Avon room at Rainsbrook Crematorium, Rugby, followed by a wake at St. Andrews Rugby Club.
All welcome.
Philip will be sadly missed by Christopher, Sue, Ben, Margaret, Richard, Christina, Jim, Rosemary,
Len, Marie, John and Keith.
Flowers only by request.
If desired, donations to the
Anthony Nolan Trust.
These may be made
at the service or online.
The Co-operative Funeralcare,
38 Bilton Road, Rugby, CV22 7AL.
Tel: 01788 576099.
Online condolences and donations may be made at
www.heartofenglandfuneralcare.
co.uk
Published in Rugby Advertiser on Jan. 23, 2020
