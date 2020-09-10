Home

Pierce Lloyd-Williams

Pierce Lloyd-Williams Notice
LLOYD-WILLIAMS Pierce
"Lloyd" Passed away suddenly on
2nd September 2020,
aged 92 years
after a long struggle with
ever-decreasing health.
Husband of his late and much
missed wife Cynthia; Dad,
Granddad and Great-granddad.
A staunch supporter of
Newbold-on-Avon, Rugby
Football Club, he committed many years to running Rugby's Army Cadets and also St John Ambulance in Rugby.

Private family funeral to follow; donations please to
St John Ambulance.
Published in Rugby Advertiser on Sept. 10, 2020
