LLOYD-WILLIAMS Pierce
"Lloyd" Passed away suddenly on
2nd September 2020,
aged 92 years
after a long struggle with
ever-decreasing health.
Husband of his late and much
missed wife Cynthia; Dad,
Granddad and Great-granddad.
A staunch supporter of
Newbold-on-Avon, Rugby
Football Club, he committed many years to running Rugby's Army Cadets and also St John Ambulance in Rugby.
Private family funeral to follow; donations please to
St John Ambulance.
Published in Rugby Advertiser on Sept. 10, 2020