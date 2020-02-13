|
MORGAN Ralph Frederick Passed away at home on
23rd January 2020, aged 84 years.
Beloved Husband of Ann, much
loved Father to Paul and Sarah and Father In Law to Vanessa. Grandfather to Thomas, Alixe, Brianna and Bonnie and Great Grandad to Jack.
Ralph's funeral service will take
place on Wednesday 19th February at 2.00pm at Rainsbrook Crematorium, Avon Room, Ashlawn Road, Rugby, CV22 5QQ.
Flowers welcome or donations if desired will go to Gloucestershire and Warwickshire Railway Trust and Warwickshire and Northamptonshire Air Ambulance.
All enquiries to Towers and Son
Funeral Service, Church Street,
Crick, Northamptonshire, NN6 7TP.
Tel: 01788 822349.
www.towersandson.co.uk
Published in Rugby Advertiser on Feb. 13, 2020