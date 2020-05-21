|
SUTTON Ralph Eric Died suddenly at home
on 6th May 2020, aged 76 years.
Loving Dad to Nigel & Gary.
Father in law to Lindsey and Yvonne.
Ralph will be deeply missed by
all who knew and loved him.
Always in our thoughts,
forever in our hearts
Unfortunately, immediate
family only at funeral.
Donations welcome in lieu
payable to The Revel Surgery via
Revel Funeral Service by post.
Enquiries c/o Revel Funeral Service,
Bretford House, Bretford.
02476 544953/ 01788 832126
Published in Rugby Advertiser on May 21, 2020