KERSWELL Ray 1922 - 2020
Ray passed away peacefully aged 98 at Westlands Care Home on 28th March.
Ray lived in Rugby for 37 years, belonged to the library, the snooker club and Neighbourhood Watch.
The staff at Westlands cared for him very well for the last 10 years.
Due to the current emergency,
there will be no guests at his funeral,
so no flowers and no collection.
Donations in Ray's memory
can be made at www.in-memory.theairambulanceservice.
org.uk/find-a-tribute or at http://www.waltonandtaylor.co.uk/
donate
Published in Rugby Advertiser on Apr. 9, 2020