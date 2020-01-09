|
|
|
Tailby Ray Died on 14th December 2019
aged 96 years.
Beloved Husband, Father, Grandfather and Great Grandfather and a faithful servant of Christ.
Funeral service and burial to take place at Holy Trinity Church, Churchover
on 17th January, 2020, at 1.30 p.m. followed by a Thanksgiving Service at Town Thorns Chapel, Brinklow Road, Easenhall, CV23 0JE at 3.00 p.m.
Flowers or donations
in memory of Ray
for the R.A.F Benevolent Fund
or NSPCC. All enquiries to
Wilf Smith & Son Funeral Directors,
25 Main Street, Bilton, Rugby,
CV22 7NQ. (01788 814157)
