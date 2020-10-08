|
Hopkins Raymond Henry
(Ray) Ray, former Agricultural Engineer
at A & M Engineering, passed away
on 19th September aged 87.
A private funeral service will take place on Friday 23 October at 12 noon.
Ray will be sadly missed by his
children, Mary, Alison, Wendy,
Russell and their families.
He is now reunited with his wife Kath.
Strictly family flowers only.
Donations in memory of Ray may be made to Leukaemia Research
and Air Ambulance at raymondhenryhopkins.muchloved.
com
Any enquiries may be made to
The Co-operative Funeralcare,
38 Bilton Road, Rugby, CV22 7AL.
Tel: 01788 576099.
Published in Rugby Advertiser on Oct. 8, 2020