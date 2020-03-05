Home

Richard Dodd

Notice Condolences

Richard Dodd Notice
Dodd Richard
( Dick)
26.04.1944 - 19.02.2020

Much loved Husband of Marilyn,
much loved Father to his Sons Colin,
Trevor and Steven.
Loved by all his Grandchildren.

The funeral service is to take
place on Friday 20th March at
Rainsbrook Crematorium in
the Drayton Chapel at 3.30pm.
Family flowers only please.
Donations can be given to the
British Heart Foundation.

Any enquiries may be made to
The Co-operative Funeralcare,
38 Bilton Road, Rugby, CV22 7AL
01788 576099.
Published in Rugby Advertiser on Mar. 5, 2020
