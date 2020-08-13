|
|
|
Dominy Richard Passed away 23rd July 2020
aged 69 years.
A much loved Dad to Samantha, David and Leona. Poppa Richard to Meg, Daisy, Ivy, Hetty, Monty and Bertie.
Also Father in law to Craig and Liam.
Sadly missed by his sisters, brothers, nephews and nieces.
A popular man whose infectious
smile and kindness will always
be remembered.
Donations are welcome for
Paw Prints Dog Rescue Rugby
and may be sent c/o
The Rugby Funeral Home
104 Hillmorton Road Rugby
CV22 5AL.
Published in Rugby Advertiser on Aug. 13, 2020