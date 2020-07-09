|
MORRIS Richard William Passed away suddenly on
Saturday June 27th 2020 at home.
Born April 14th 1948 in Yelvertoft. Richard is survived by his children
Ellen, Trudi and Richard, grandchildren Hollie, Jonjoe and Megan and
great grandchildren, Archie, Oliver
and Blossom. Also his fiance Fran.
A Yelvertoft resident for seventy two years, Richard lived humbly caring
for the land and his family with the utmost generosity and humour.
As a boy he was May King
something he was very proud of.
An active Yelvertoft sportsman,
he followed in his fathers and his grandfathers footsteps playing cricket and football for the village teams.
Upholding the family farm,
his love of the land and the farming lifestyle meant everything to him.
Well known, liked and loved, he leaves
a void that can never be filled.
In our hearts he will always be.
A funeral service will take place
on July 20th at 12noon at
Yelvertoft Independent Chapel followed by a burial at
Yelvertoft Cemetery.
Published in Rugby Advertiser on July 9, 2020