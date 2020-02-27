Home

TACEY Richard
(Speedy) In loving memory of
Richard Tacey (Speedy)
who died unexpectedly on
5th February, aged 52.

He enjoyed fishing and being a loving grandad. He also enjoyed going out and
spending time with his two sons,
Luke and Jack and will be sadly missed by all. He will always remain
in our hearts forever.

The funeral will be held at Rainsbrook Crematorium, Rugby on 3rd March 2020 at 3pm. Anyone that knew our father is more than welcome to come.
Published in Rugby Advertiser on Feb. 27, 2020
