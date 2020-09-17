|
HALL Rita Letitia Rita passed away on
28th August 2020,
aged 83 years.
A private funeral service will take
place at Rainsbrook Crematorium
on Wednesday 30th September
at 12 noon.
Rita will be sadly missed by
all her Family and Friends.
Family flowers only by request.
Donations in memory
of Rita may be made to
Motor Neurone Research
via the family.
Any enquiries may be made to
The Co-operative Funeralcare,
38 Bilton Road, Rugby.
CV22 7AL.Tel: 01788 576099.
Online condolences and
donations may be made at
www.heartofenglandfuneralcare.co.uk
Published in Rugby Advertiser on Sept. 17, 2020