|
|
|
Bryson Robert (Aged 86 years)
Robert Bryson, of Barby Lane,
passed away at Overslade House,
on 3rd May 2020.
He will be sadly missed by
Robert, Julie, Karol and John
and his 6 Grandchildren.
The family wish to express thanks to the kindness of the staff of
Overslade House and also Home Instead Care, for looking after Robert in the years prior to his passing.
Donations in memory of Robert may be made to Alzheimer's Research UK via www.robertbryson.muchloved.com
Any enquiries may be made to
The Co-operative Funeralcare,
38 Bilton Road, Rugby, CV22 7AL
01788 576099.
Published in Rugby Advertiser on May 14, 2020