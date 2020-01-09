Home

Robert Darvill

Notice Condolences

Robert Darvill Notice
DARVILL Robert David
'Bob' Died suddenly on 6th December 2019, aged 74 years.
Much loved husband of Rosemary and dad to Simon and Neil.
Funeral service to take place in the Avon Room, Rainsbrook Crematorium on Tuesday 14th January 2020
at 12.00 midday.
Family flowers only.
Donations in memory of Bob for the Warwickshire and Northamptonshire Air Ambulance may be sent to
Walton and Taylor, Funeral Directors,
16 Railway Terrace, Rugby, CV21 3EW, telephone 01788 543008.
www.waltonandtaylor.co.uk/donate
Published in Rugby Advertiser on Jan. 9, 2020
