John Taylor Funeral Service
30 Regent Street
Rugby, Warwickshire CV21 2PS
01788 540955
Robert Seastram

Notice Condolences

Robert Seastram Notice
Seastram Robert John
"Rob" 06/01/1969 - 24/02/2020

Passed away peacefully at
Coventry Myton Hospice.
Will be hugely missed by his wife
Becky, family and friends.
Funeral Service to be held on
Friday 20th March at
St John The Baptist, Hillmorton, 12 noon followed by a private family burial
at Watts Lane Cemetery.
Family flowers only please, donations,
if desired to Myton Hospices.
All enquiries to
John Taylor Funeralcare,
30 Regent Street, Rugby CV21 2PS.
Tel: 01788 540955
Published in Rugby Advertiser on Mar. 12, 2020
