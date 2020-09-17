|
WILDIG Robert
(Bob) Robert died peacefully, at home,
on September 10th 2020.
He was much loved and will be
sadly missed by his family and friends.
Robert was a member of
Rugby Chess Club for 50 years
and his passion for the game will continue through the many children
he encouraged to play.
Christine, Zoë, Mark & Andrew wish to thank Karen and the Palliative Care Team, Sue and the District Nurses and the Myton at Home Carers, for the care and respect the showed to Robert and the support they gave to his family.
Any enquiries or donations to
Myton Hospice or Macmillan
Cancer Support, in memory of Robert,
may be sent to
Walton and Taylor Funeral Directors,
16 Railway Terrace,
Rugby, CV21 3EW
www.waltonandtaylro.co.uk telephone 01788 543008.
Published in Rugby Advertiser on Sept. 17, 2020