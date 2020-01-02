|
Clarke Roger Passed away peacefully on
Thursday 19th December,
aged 83 years.
Beloved husband to Shirley,
father to Lynda and Martin, grandad to Robert, Laura and Thomas
Funeral service to be held on
Friday 10th January at
Rainsbrook Crematorium,
Drayton Room at 1.30pm.
Family flowers only, donations to
The British Heart Foundation or National Ankylosing Spondylitis Society may be sent c/o The Rugby Funeral Home, 104 Hillmorton Road,
CV22 5AL, 01788 544644
Published in Rugby Advertiser on Jan. 2, 2020