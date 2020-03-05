Home

BURROWS Ronald William Passed away peacefully on
21st February, 2020, aged 91 years.
Loving husband of Ramona and father of Mark, Neil and Ian.
The funeral service will take place on Tuesday 24th March at 12 noon
in The Avon Room,
Rainsbrook Crematorium.
Donations, if desired, to Dementia UK may be left at the service or online condolence and donations https://ronaldburrows.muchloved.
com/
All enquiries to Co-operative Funeralcare, 38 Bilton Road, Rugby, CV22 7AL, tel 01788 576099
Published in Rugby Advertiser on Mar. 5, 2020
