|
|
|
DAVIES Ronald George Faulkner Born on 24th July 1934
in Rhymney, South Wales.
Ron passed away in
Myton Hospice in Coventry on
24th October 2020.
Beloved husband of Rosalie,
adored father of Amanda and Nicola,
dearly loved grandad to
Adam and Cerys and
much loved brother to Marion.
His funeral will take place at
noon on Friday, 6th November 2020
at Rainsbrook Crematorium.
Family flowers only.
Donations if desired
to Myton Hospice: https://ronaldgeorgefaulknerdavies.muchloved.com
Ron will be greatly missed.
He was a treasured and
valued member of our family
and friend to many.
Published in Rugby Advertiser on Nov. 5, 2020