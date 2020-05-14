|
Jones Ronald David Passed away peacefully on
6th May 2020.
Devoted husband to Maureen,
loving father to Diane, Michael
and David (deceased),
wonderful grandad to christopher, Adam, Samantha and Oliver and great grandad to Elana. Olivia and Willow.
Private family funeral.
memorial gathering to be held
when permitted.
Many thanks to Lilbourne Court Nursing Home for their care and kindness in Ron's final months and to the Parkinson's group for their
continued support.
Published in Rugby Advertiser on May 14, 2020