Rosalie Musson Notice
MUSSON Rosalie Irene Theresa Of Ludlow formerly of Rugby, passed away peacefully at home on 26th January 2020,
aged 72 years.
Funeral service to take place at
St Marie's R.C. Church, Rugby,
on Thursday 13th February at
12.00 noon, followed by private cremation. Family flowers only please. Kind donations received in
Rosalie's memory will be given to Cancer Research UK.

All enquiries please to
Victoria Allen Funeral Services,
8 Charlton Rise, Ludlow SY8 1ND
01584 879035
Published in Rugby Advertiser on Feb. 6, 2020
