SHEFFIELD Rosemary Margaret 27th January 1940 to
2nd September 2020.
"Rose"
Dearly loved wife of Frank,
mother of Lorraine, Mandy and Anita. Grandmother of Stephen, Jacob and Finlay. Great grandmother of Corey.
Passed away peacefully in hospital following a short illness.
"Those we love don't go away,
They walk beside us every day,
Unseen, Unheard,
But always near,
So loved, so missed, so very dear."
Cremation service will be held at Rainsbrook Crematorium on Thursday 17th September 2020 at 2pm. Family only due to Covid restrictions
Flowers via Wilf Smith & Son, 25 Main Street, Bilton. Tel: 01788 914157.
Donations to Macmillan Nurses.
Published in Rugby Advertiser on Sept. 10, 2020