Kenton Ross Dence Passed away 8th October 2020,
the funeral service is on
23rd November 2020 at
Rainsbrook Crematorium.
Sadly missed by family and friends, Grahame, Rosalie, Steve, Helen,
Sharon, Angela and Pam
and all the kids and all at
New Directions/ Richmond Lodge.
Flowers if you wish and donations
to the by
cheques please due to Covid.
Any enquiries may be made to
The Co-operative Funeralcare,
38 Bilton Road, Rugby,
CV22 7AL 01788 576099.
Published in Rugby Advertiser on Nov. 19, 2020