Adams Roy Mounteney 01/07/1927 - 19/02/2020
Passed away peacefully at University Hospital, Coventry aged 92.
Loving father to
Susan and Peter and families.
Loving husband to Eileen (deceased).
Special thanks to Yola for her
loving care over many years.
Family flowers only please,
donations, in lieu, if desired to
British Heart Foundation and
Myton Hospice sent c/o
Wilf Smith and Son.
For funeral arrangements contact
Wilf Smith and Son Funeral Directors,
25 Main Street, Bilton, Rugby.
Tel: 01788 814157.
Published in Rugby Advertiser on Feb. 27, 2020