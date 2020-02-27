Home

POWERED BY

Services
Wilf Smith and Son Funeral Service
25 Main Street
Rugby, Warwickshire CV22 7NQ
01788 814157
Resources
More Obituaries for Roy Adams
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Roy Adams


1927 - 2020 Notice Condolences
Roy Adams Notice
Adams Roy Mounteney 01/07/1927 - 19/02/2020
Passed away peacefully at University Hospital, Coventry aged 92.

Loving father to
Susan and Peter and families.
Loving husband to Eileen (deceased).
Special thanks to Yola for her
loving care over many years.

Family flowers only please,
donations, in lieu, if desired to
British Heart Foundation and
Myton Hospice sent c/o
Wilf Smith and Son.

For funeral arrangements contact
Wilf Smith and Son Funeral Directors,
25 Main Street, Bilton, Rugby.
Tel: 01788 814157.
Published in Rugby Advertiser on Feb. 27, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
- ADVERTISEMENT -