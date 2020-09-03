Home

BENNETT Roy 03/11/1932 - 20/08/2020

Passed away peacefully after a courageous battle with cancer.
Dearly loved husband of Brenda,
for more than 66 years.
Dad to Maxine and Graham,
Father in Law to John and Tracey,
Grandad and Great Grandad.
Will be greatly missed but
will live in our hearts forever.

Funeral to be held
Tuesday 15 September, 12.00 at
Avon Chapel Rainsbrook Crematorium.
Due to current COVID restrictions, service will be a
private family gathering.
Donations in Roy's memory can be made online to Myton Hospice
and MacMillan via roybennett.muchloved.com

All enquiries to The Co-operative Funeralcare, 38 Bilton Road, Rugby, CV22 7AL. Telephone 01788 576099
Published in Rugby Advertiser on Sept. 3, 2020
