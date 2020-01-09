|
|
|
HALL Roy Passed away very peacefully on
26th December 2019 aged 89 years.
Beloved husband of Dot, much loved father of Jackie, Carolyn and Lorraine.
Roy will be sadly missed by us all including grandchildren and
great-grandchildren.
A very special thank you to the staff at Overslade House and to the Rugby Care Bureau, especially to the Pathway staff for the love and care given to Roy
and his family.
The funeral service will take place at Rainsbrook Crematorium in the
Avon Chapel on Friday 24th January
at 12noon.
Family flowers only please but,
if desired, donations in memory of
Roy may be made to
'Parkinson's UK' or the Bilton Branch of 'The Royal British Legion'.
These may be made at the service.
The Co-operative Funeralcare,
38 Bilton Road, Rugby, CV22 7AL.
Tel: 01788 576099.
Published in Rugby Advertiser on Jan. 9, 2020