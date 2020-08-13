|
|
|
COOPER Simon Richard
"Scoops" Passed away unexpectedly on
Monday 20th July 2020, aged 45 years.
Much loved Son to Carol and Keneth.
Sadly missed Brother of
Robert and Steven.
Simon's funeral service will take
place in the Avon Chapel of
Rainsbrook Crematorium on
Monday 17th August 2020 at 15:00.
Donations if desired may be given in aid
of The Mat Hampson Foundation via
https://scoops.muchloved.com/
Family flowers only by request.
Any enquiries may be made to
The Co-operative Funeralcare,
38 Bilton Road, Rugby.
CV22 7AL
01788 576099.
Published in Rugby Advertiser on Aug. 13, 2020