Leach Stanley Charles Much loved son of the late Elizabeth and Peter,
dearly loved brother, uncle, great uncle and great great uncle and friend to many, passed away peacefully on 30th December 2019, aged 87 years.
Funeral service to be held at Rainsbrook Crematorium, Rugby in the Avon Chapel on Thursday 16th January 2020 at 2.00pm.
Family flowers only please, donations if desired payable to
'W.N.A.A' (Air Ambulance) via
J.E Hackett and Sons website
(online donation) or by post to
J.E Hackett & Sons Ltd, Longford Bridge, Coventry,
CV6 6BH. Tel: 024 76 367149
Published in Rugby Advertiser on Jan. 9, 2020