|
|
|
FAWKES-UNDERWOOD Stella Marie Passed away peacefully on
2nd January 2020 aged 74 years.
Beloved mother of Christina and Simon and sister of Gerard.
The funeral service will take place in the Drayton Room of Rainsbrook Crematorium on
Wednesday 22nd January 2020 at 12.30pm, followed by a reception at
The Duncow in Dunchurch.
Family flowers only please but, if desired, donations in memory of Stella may be made to 'Barnardos".
These may be made at the
service or online.
The Co-operative Funeralcare,
38 Bilton Road, Rugby, CV22 7AL.
Tel: 01788 576099.
Online condolences and donations
may be made at
www.heartofenglandfuneralcare.
co.uk
Published in Rugby Advertiser on Jan. 16, 2020