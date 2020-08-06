|
|
|
DUGDALE Stephen Passed away peacefully on
2nd August 2020, aged 73 years.
Sadly missed by his wife Heather and his family Peter, Gae, Nan and Noon.
Due to current circumstances, Stephen's funeral will be
a private ceremony.
No flowers by request.
Donations in memory of Stephen for Pancreatic Cancer UK and
Macmillan Cancer Support
may be sent to
Walton and Taylor, Funeral Directors,
16 Railway Terrace,
Rugby, CV21 3EW,
telephone 01788 543008
or you may donate online at www.waltonandtaylor.co.uk/donate
Published in Rugby Advertiser on Aug. 6, 2020