SMITH Steve Steve passed away on the
16th December, aged 90 years.
The funeral service will take place
on 31st January at 3pm at
Rainsbrook Crematorium.
Steve, husband of Joyce and father to Phillip and Marilyn (deceased) and loving grandfather, will be sadly missed.
Family flowers only by request.
Donations in memory of
Steve may be made to
Warwickshire and Northamptonshire Air Ambulance.
Any enquiries may be made to
The Co-operative Funeralcare,
38 Bilton Road, Rugby, CV22 7AL.
Tel: 01788576099.
Published in Rugby Advertiser on Jan. 2, 2020