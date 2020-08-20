|
Pearce Susan Margaret (née Walden) sadly passed away on
2nd August 2020
at Lilbourne Court Nursing Home
after a brief stay in hospital
and following a brave and long
struggle with ever decreasing health. Beloved wife of Les, and Mum of David and Lauren, at peace now Sue will be dearly missed by all her family
and many friends.
Sue touched the lives of so many,
we are blessed for the life we
shared with her and for which
we are so very thankful.
Sue will live on in our hearts forever.
A private funeral service and burial
will take place at St Peters Church, Dunchurch on 26th August 2020 at 10am. All are welcome to pay their respects on the green outside
St Peters Church, Dunchurch.
Donations in memory of Sue
may be sent to National Trust (www.nationaltrust.org.uk/donate) who care for the places Sue
loved to visit so much.
Published in Rugby Advertiser on Aug. 20, 2020