Fleming Sylvia Passed away peacefully at home on the 27th of January. She remained active and
positive to the end despite living
with a diagnosis of cancer.

Her funeral will be held on
Tuesday, February 18th
with Cremation at 11:30 at
Park Grove Crematorium,
Friockheim, Angus, DD11 4UN,
followed by a service at
Glamis Kirk, by Forfar,
Angus, DD8 1RT, at 1pm.

If you plan to attend please wear some colour to reflect Sylvia's outlook on life.
No flowers please.
Donations welcomed
for local charities.
Published in Rugby Advertiser on Feb. 6, 2020
