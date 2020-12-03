Home

Hartwell Ted of Rugby passed away peacefully in Drovers House on 13th November 2020 aged 97 years.

Beloved Husband to Kathleen and much-loved Dad to Gary, Vi and Bryan, Rosemary, Grandad to Steven and Kevin, Great Grandad to Chloe.

The funeral will take place at Rainsbrook Crematorium on
8th December 2020 at 2pm.

Unfortunately, due to
Covid-19 restrictions only invited
guests can attend.

We request no flower tributes; however, kind donations may be made in
Memory of Ted to Dementia UK.

Any enquiries may be made to
The Co-operative Funeralcare,
38 Bilton Road,
Rugby. CV22 7AL.
TEL: 01788 576099.

Online condolences and
donations may be made at
www.heartofenglandfuneralcare.co.uk
Published in Rugby Advertiser on Dec. 3, 2020
