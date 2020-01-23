Home

The Co-operative Funeralcare Rugby
38 Bilton Road
Rugby, Warwickshire CV22 7AL
01788 576099
Thomas Watters Notice
Watters Thomas
(Tommy) Passed away peacefully
10th January 2020.
Loving husband to Anne (Nan) (Deceased) and a very special father
to Patricia, Michael and Brian.
Much loved Grandfather
and Great Grandfather.

The funeral will take place on
Thursday 6th February at 11.30 at
St Marie's followed by
interment at Croop Hill.

Any enquiries may be made to
The Co-operative Funeralcare,
38 Bilton Road, Rugby, CV22 7AL
01788 576099.
Online condolence at www.
heartofenglandfuneralcare.co.uk
Published in Rugby Advertiser on Jan. 23, 2020
