Hyland Tim
(Thomas Richard) Died on Wednesday 4th March 2020, aged 75 years.
Darling Husband of Beverley,
Father of Edward and Ruth,
Father-in-law to Tamsin and Grandpa to Arthur, Wilfred and Ptolemy and beloved brother of Jennifer.
Private Cremation followed by a service of Thanksgiving at St Peter's Church, Dunchurch on a date to be confirmed.
Donations if wished
to Rugby Parkinsons.
All enquiries to The Co-operative Funeralcare, 38 Bilton Road, Rugby, CV22 7AL. Telephone 01788 576099
Published in Rugby Advertiser on Mar. 19, 2020
