STRETTON Tim Passed away suddenly on
Saturday 14th December 2019
aged 55 years.
Beloved husband of Dawn, son of Janet and David (deceased), brother of Sarah, son-in-law, brother-in-law, uncle, godfather and friend.
Funeral service to take place
in the Avon Room at
Rainsbrook Crematorium on
Monday 13th January 2020
at 12.00noon
followed by an interment at
Greenhaven Woodland Burial Ground, Lilbourne.
Family flowers only.
Donations in memory of Tim for 'Missing People' may be sent to
Walton and Taylor, Funeral Directors,
16 Railway Terrace, Rugby, CV21 3EW, telephone 01788 543008.
www.waltonandtaylor.co.uk/donate
Published in Rugby Advertiser on Jan. 9, 2020