Evans Trefor Haydn 14.05.1966 -
25-04-2020,
aged 53
Passed away peacefully at home
in his sleep following his bravely
fought battle with Cancer.
Beloved son of Haydn and Tish.
Adored husband of Amanda.
Loving brother to Steve.
Much loved father to Haydn and Rhys
and stepfather to Darren and Pippa.
Wonderful grandfather to
Finn, George and Willow.
Taken from us too soon he will be sadly missed by all of his family and friends.
Due to the current restrictions a private cremation will be held at Rainsbrook Crematorium on 7th May and a celebration of his life will take place at a later date.
A special thanks to the team of
District and Macmillan nurses
who cared for him during his illness.
Published in Rugby Advertiser on Apr. 30, 2020