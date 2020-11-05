|
|
|
LEACH Una Catherine Passed away suddenly on
28th October 2020,
aged 78 years.
Devoted wife of Harry,
adored mother of Gary and Chris,
grandmother of
Catherine, Jessica and Grace,
and sister of Maria and Stella.
Born and raised in Rugby,
Una attended school at St Marie's and Rugby High School for Girls.
She worked at Barclays Bank in
the town for many years and
more recently enjoyed working
at the Life Charity Shop.
A devout Catholic, she was a lifelong parishioner and regular fundraiser at St Marie's RC church.
She had a smile and time for everyone
and will be desperately missed.
Online donations in memory of
Una can kindly be made to the
Stroke Association via
justgiving.com/fundraising/unaleach
Published in Rugby Advertiser on Nov. 5, 2020