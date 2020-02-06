|
|
|
GERRARD Vera Rosemary Passed away on 26th January 2020, aged 94 years.
Loving wife of Ron, deceased.
She will be sadly missed
by all her family.
Funeral service to take place
in the Drayton Room,
Rainsbrook Crematorium on
Wednesday 12th February 2020
at 12.30pm. Family flowers only. Donations in memory of Vera for the British heart Foundation may be sent to Walton and Taylor, Funeral Directors,
16 Railway Terrace, Rugby, CV21 3EW, telephone 01788 543008.
www.waltonandtaylor.co.uk/donate
Published in Rugby Advertiser on Feb. 6, 2020