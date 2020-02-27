Home

POWERED BY

Services
The Co-operative Funeralcare Rugby
38 Bilton Road
Rugby, Warwickshire CV22 7AL
01788 576099
Funeral service
Friday, Mar. 6, 2020
11:30
St Marie's Roman Catholic Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Veronica Saunders
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Veronica Saunders

Notice Condolences

Veronica Saunders Notice
Saunders Veronica Anne
Passed away peacefully
on the 7th February 2020,
aged 74 years.
The funeral service will take place on 6th March at 11.30am at
St Marie's Roman Catholic Church, followed by interment at
Whinfield Cemetery Rugby.
Vicky will be sadly missed by all her family and friends.
Donations in Vicky's memory may be made to Dementia UK.
Any enquiries may be made to
The Co-operative Funeralcare,
38 Bilton Road, Rugby. CV22 7AL
01788 576099.
Online condolence at www.heartofenglandfuneralcare
.co.uk
Published in Rugby Advertiser on Feb. 27, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
- ADVERTISEMENT -