|
|
|
Saunders Veronica Anne
Passed away peacefully
on the 7th February 2020,
aged 74 years.
The funeral service will take place on 6th March at 11.30am at
St Marie's Roman Catholic Church, followed by interment at
Whinfield Cemetery Rugby.
Vicky will be sadly missed by all her family and friends.
Donations in Vicky's memory may be made to Dementia UK.
Any enquiries may be made to
The Co-operative Funeralcare,
38 Bilton Road, Rugby. CV22 7AL
01788 576099.
Online condolence at www.heartofenglandfuneralcare
.co.uk
Published in Rugby Advertiser on Feb. 27, 2020