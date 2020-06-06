|
MEDLAND Victor Howard
(BILL) Passed away on
Thursday 21st May 2020
aged 76 years old.
Dearly loved and loving husband of Mims, beloved father to Stephen (deceased), Kirsty and Victoria
and devoted grandad to
Louis, Mali, Ruben and Oliver.
He will be dearly missed by
all the family.
Bill's Funeral will take place at Rainsbrook,
Tuesday 9th June 2020 at 2pm.
Due to COVID 19 numbers are restricted to immediate family members only, however if you wish to show your respects you would be welcome to form a respect line along the access road leading to the crematorium.
Bill's wishes were flowers from immediate family only.
Should you wish to mark your respects in any way he asked for donations in his memory to Sudden Infant Death Syndrome Lullaby trust or
St Botolph's Church Fund. Https://victormedland.muchloved.com
All enquiries to
The Co-operative Funeralcare,
38 Bilton Road, Rugby, CV22 7AL.
Telephone 01788 576099
Published in Rugby Advertiser on June 6, 2020