The Co-operative Funeralcare Rugby
38 Bilton Road
Rugby, Warwickshire CV22 7AL
01788 576099
Wayne Maunder Notice
Maunder Wayne Beresford Wayne passed away on
14th January 2020, aged 50 years.

His funeral service will take place on Monday 30th March at 2pm at Rainsbrook Crematorium, Rugby.
Wayne will be sadly missed by his family and all his friends around the world.
Family flowers only by request.
Donations in memory of Wayne
may be made to
Surfers Against Sewerage
or the RNLI.

Any enquiries may be made to
The Co-operative Funeralcare,
38 Bilton Road, Rugby.
CV22 7AL
01788 576099.
Published in Rugby Advertiser on Mar. 19, 2020
