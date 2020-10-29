|
SPILMAN Wendy It is with deep sadness and regret
that we announce the death of
Wendy, loving wife of Derek,
devoted Mum to Jayne, Suzanne
and Janice and sister to Dennis.
Wendy was also a caring granny
to all her grandchildren
and great grandchildren.
Will be much missed by the
whole family, her sister-in-law's
and Tesco work colleagues.
Wendy's Funeral Service will take
place on Monday 9th November at
14:30 at Rainsbrook Crematorium.
Due to COVID 19 restrictions
this is a family funeral only.
Donations can be made in Wendy's
memory to Cancer Research via
wendyfrancesspilman.muchloved.com
All enquiries to The Co-operative
Funeralcare, 38 Bilton Road, Rugby,
CV22 7AL. Telephone 01788 576099
Published in Rugby Advertiser on Oct. 29, 2020