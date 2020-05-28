|
|
|
Collier William John
(John)
Wednesday 13th May 2020, John passed away aged 92 years at
Dewar Close Care Home, Rugby.
Tested positive for Covid-19
on the 5th of April, beat it like the
warrior that he always was.
He fought right up to the end, but with ongoing health issues passed away.
Will be sadly missed by all
his family and friends.
Due to current circumstances,
John's funeral will be attended
by his immediate family only.
Donations for Dementia UK
may be sent c/o
Walton & Taylor Funeral Directors,
16 Railway Terrace, Rugby, CV21 3EW, telephone 01788 543008
or made online via www.waltonandtaylor.co.uk/obituaries
Published in Rugby Advertiser on May 28, 2020