|
|
|
Lennie William Neil It is with great sadness that the family of Mr William Lennie announce his passing
after a brief illness on
Friday 27th November, 2020,
at the age of 84.
Bill passed away peacefully at his home in Rugby, with his family by his side.
He will be lovingly remembered by his wife of 62 years, Ann, his 3 children, Amanda, Jo and Stuart, his seven grandchildren, Fran, Max, Guy,
Gus, Meg, William and Polly and his
2 great grandchildren, Elsie and Sophie.
Bill was born in Lochore in Scotland and quickly found his way down to England playing football for Aston Villa.
It was at this time he met Ann.
They spent many happy years in Rugby where they successfully ran a newsagent in Gladstone Street.
Bill will always be in our
thoughts and prayers.
Published in Rugby Advertiser on Dec. 3, 2020