Summers William
(Bill) William Gordon Summers
aged 83 years old, sadly passed away peacefully on Saturday 1st August.
Loving and devoted husband to Valerie, a very special father to Nathaniel
and Alexis and a much-missed Grandad to Hannah, James,
Chloe, Harry and Abbie.
Due to the current circumstances, Williams's funeral will be a
private family ceremony.
Family flowers only and any donations in memory of William to be sent directly to Kidney Patients UK or Dementia UK as Williams chosen charities.
Published in Rugby Advertiser on Aug. 20, 2020