Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for William Summers
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

William Summers

Notice Condolences

William Summers Notice
Summers William
(Bill) William Gordon Summers
aged 83 years old, sadly passed away peacefully on Saturday 1st August.

Loving and devoted husband to Valerie, a very special father to Nathaniel
and Alexis and a much-missed Grandad to Hannah, James,
Chloe, Harry and Abbie.

Due to the current circumstances, Williams's funeral will be a
private family ceremony.
Family flowers only and any donations in memory of William to be sent directly to Kidney Patients UK or Dementia UK as Williams chosen charities.
Published in Rugby Advertiser on Aug. 20, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -