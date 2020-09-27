Alexander Robert Davis



Alexander Robert Davis was called home to be with God on September 21, 2020. Alex loved his family fiercely and wholeheartedly. He was proud of his heritage that came from being a member of both the Elwell and Davis families, a New Mexican and being a member of Mescalero Apache Tribe. Every day of his life was filled with adventure. He shared his joy for life and his effervescent smile with all those he encountered. Alex was born on the snowy Christmas morning of 1999, into what would quickly become his favorite type of weather. He learned to ski at the age of two and truly mastered this skill. He chose to follow Jesus at a young age and was baptized at the age of sixteen. Alex loved outdoor adventures, nature, children, friends, family, photography, art, and had an affinity for cool hats and tube socks. He enjoyed pushing life to its limits, learning new skills and recently took up the guitar. Peaceful, loving, funny and thrill seeking in nature, Alex packed a whole lot of life into his short years with us.



Alex is survived by his loving mother and biking buddy, Michelle Elwell and her partner Matthew Davis, father Raul Davis and his wife Karlisa, big brother Israel Davis and partner Torri Trapp, sisters Aisha Davis who he so lovingly protected and Janessa Melendrez, his Grandmother Paula Elwell who he loved to sit and talk about life with, Grandfather Jimmy Davis Jr., nieces Anastasia Davis, Layla Spizziro and nephew Dawson Davis, Auntie Lisa and Uncle Jim Schludecker, Uncle Josh Davis, Aunt Sundae and Uncle Armando Lueras, Aunt April and Uncle Danny Marquez, Aunt Jo-Dee and Uncle Jason Anderson, cousins Terri, Shawnee, Levi, Zane, Victoria Ann, Dezirae, Danae, Haozinne, Damien, Jahnaive, Derek, Elijah, Sadee, Eva, Makayla, Jeremiah, Mason, Maxton, Maverick, Sammy Mae, Ashtyn, Oliver, Anani and Luke, best friends and brothers for life Martin Kuprianowicz, Gage Whipple, Blake Temple, Mikey Rodriguez, Tirich Garner, Rylan Suttle, and Love, Hope Misquez, as well as his loving community. Alex is preceded in death by his Grandmother Victoria Chino Davis, Uncle Ruben Dane Chino, Aunt Robin Ann Grant and Cousin Zane Ortega.



For those reading this and grieving with us, we encourage you to live life like Alex did; love God, go on adventures, be kind, help your neighbor, and love others and the earth around you well. Though his earthly presence will be forever missed, we are blessed by his existence.



"So with you: Now is your time of grief, but I will see you again and you will rejoice, and no one will take away your joy." - John 16:22



Thank you to the Mescalero Apache Tribe, Shane Barnett and Delana Smith, Board House, Shawn Mowdy, Sierra Kustom Millworks, The Suttle Family, Chris Weaver, J Bar J Country Church, Smokey Bear Ranger District, Ranger Linda at Cedar Creek, The Locke Family, Postal Annex, and for the beautiful outpouring of love and comfort from the Ruidoso community which Alex held so dear. The joy and peace this has brought us in the midst of our grief is immeasurable.



"Don't cry because it's over, smile because it happened." -Dr. Seuss



Service Time: Tuesday, September 29, 2020 at 1 o'clock p.m. at J Bar J Country Church in Ruidoso, NM.



A Celebration of Life will be held at Sam Tobias Memorial Campground in Cedar Creek immediately following the service.









