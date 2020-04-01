|
Allen Miller
Ruidoso - Allen Duane Miller, 70, passed away March 30th at UNM Hospital in Albuquerque. Originally from Gurley, NE, Allen and his wife of 48 years, Christine, called Ruidoso home for over 25 years.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Clarence and Margene Miller. He is survived by brothers Barry Miller, David Miller, Kurt Miller and sister Patti Scholz and 3 daughters and sons-in-law: Jennifer and Jerold Tercero of Ruidoso, Melissa and James Willams of Longview, WA, and Julie and Steve Kilgore of Phoenix, AZ. He also leaves behind grandchildren Chase Caughron, Tyler Caughron, Aspen Caughron, Arika Tercero, Jesse Tercero, Rylan Tercero, Brantley Tercero, Naomi Tercero, Jamey Williams, Ruby Williams, and Athan Kilgore.
Allen and Chris were married in 1972, and started their lives together farming on the Miller family homestead. He eventually began a career in crop insurance at Stroud National Agency, where he worked for more than 30 years before retiring in January. A devoted family man, Allen was an incredible husband, doting father, and beloved grandfather. Always quick with a smile and quicker with a pun, Allen's kind, generous nature will be missed by all who knew him.
The family is requesting memorials be sent to Weyerts Immanuel Lutheran Church of Lodgepole, NE. Services celebrating Allen's life will be planned at a later time, when hugs will be allowed and welcomed.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.lagroneruidoso.com.
Published in Ruidoso News from Apr. 1 to Apr. 3, 2020