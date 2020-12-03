Amanda Maria Montes Torrez
Amanda Maria Montes Torrez, known as "Granny" to all those who loved her, left this world on November 30, 2020. She had recently celebrated her 106th birthday. She was born to Jesus Maria and Tomasita Aldaz Montes on November 11, 1914 at Rancho Torrez near Lincoln, New Mexico. She joined her loving husband of 67 years, Ignacio, and her youngest son, Albert Roy who preceded her in death.
Amanda lived her entire life in the Hondo Valley, where she graduated from Hondo High School in 1932. She attended the University of New Mexico, completing her teacher certification during the Great Depression. While raising her family, she was also an educator for many years in the Hondo Valley Public Schools, until she retired at age 67.
As a child, Amanda spent summers on the Montes Ranch in the mountains of the Alamo Canyon. She and her 10 brothers and sisters helped their father, Pa Chu, herd sheep and goats all summer long. They would sleep under the stars and cook over a campfire. In later years when she was invited to go camping, she often said, "Why would I want to do that? I camped all my life." The rest of the year the family returned to their home near the Rio Ruidoso so the children could go to school.
Amanda married Ignacio Gutierrez Torrez on December 26, 1937. She was the dear mother of six children. She raised her children to work hard, love our Lord, and live responsibly. Her life was centered around her family and their visits to see her.
Children: Lydia Ann Gomez (Johnny), Ramon Clovis (Theresa), Joseph Ignacio (Priscilla), Albert Roy (deceased), Lorena Marie (Oziel Chavez), and Elizabeth Jane Villareal (Robert "Butch").
Granny's grandchildren were her world. They all loved her so much and will miss her sweet smile and great sense of humor. Granny's legacy for her grandchildren was making Christmas an unforgettable experience. She was so happy to have everyone under the same roof. Even when they got older, there was always the allure of another magical Christmas in Hondo. They also have beautiful, special memories of enjoying wonderful, fun-filled Easter Egg Hunts at Granny and Grampo's orchard.
Grandchildren: Jacqueline Maez (Gerald), Gerry Maez, Stacey Otero (Pio), Michael Maez, Tanya Torres-Steen (Bill), Christopher Torres (Meghan), Anthony Torres (Kerry Ann), Angela C De Baca, Marlena Limon (Ruben), Steven Torrez (Marina), Amanda Troilo (Jason), Ryan Torrez, Joseph Romero (Krissy), Aaron Romero (Vanessa), Mia Moreno, Carlos Villareal
Granny Amanda had numerous Great-Grandchildren and Great-Great-Grandchildren. She looked forward to their visits as many of her happiest moments were when she was able to see them and be surrounded by their love. Three of her Great-Great-Grandchildren were born within two months of her 106th birthday, for whom we must keep her memory alive.
In her 106 years on this earth, Amanda gained numerous special friends, godchildren, comadres, compadres, nieces and nephews whom she loved unconditionally. She made many lasting friendships during her many years as a member of the La Junta Extension Club, and also at the Hondo Senior Citizens' Center. In her final years, it brought so much joy to her heart when any one of those she loved stopped by to visit.
She is survived by her last remaining sister, Emma Richardson, sisters-in-law, Patsy Torrez Turner, Dorothy Chavez Torrez, and Eva Torrez Jimenez. Those who loved her will miss her so much and are sad to see her go. We are comforted in the knowledge that she lived a long fulfilling life, is now at rest, and is rejoicing in heaven with the loved ones who have gone before her.
Due to the current pandemic and desire to keep our loved ones safe during this health crisis, services have been postponed to a time when we can gather together safely to celebrate Granny's life.
Donations may be made in her memory to the St. Jude Thaddeus Catholic Church Building Fund, PO Box 8300, Ruidoso, NM 88355 of which she was a founding member.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Ballard Funeral Home and Crematory. An online registry can be accessed at www.ballardfuneralhome.com
